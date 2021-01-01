Portable Charger PowerCore 20100mAh Ultra High Capacity Power Bank with 48A Output External Battery Pack for iPhone iPad Samsung Galaxy More Red

The AdvantageJoin the 30 million+ powered by our leading technology. Ultra-High CapacityWeighs as little as a can of soup (12.5 oz) yet charges the iPhone 8 almost seven times, the Galaxy S8 five times or the iPad mini 4 twice. High-Speed ChargingPowerIQ and VoltageBoost combine to deliver the fastest possible charge (does not support Qualcomm Quick Charge). Recharges itself in 10 hours with a 2 amp charger, phone chargers (generally 1 amp) may take up to 20 hours. Certified Safe's MultiProtect safety system and high-quality LG battery cells ensure complete protection for you and your devices. What You Get PowerCore 20100 Portable Charger, Micro USB cable, travel pouch, welcome guide, our fan-favorite 18-month warranty and friendly customer service. USB-C cable and Lightning cable for iPhone/ iPad sold separately.