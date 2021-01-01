Portable Charger PowerCore 20100mAh Ultra High Capacity Power Bank with 48A Output and PowerIQ Technology External Battery Pack for iPhone iPad.

The Advantage: Join the 50 million+ powered by our leading technology. Ultra-High Capacity: Weighs as little as a can of soup (12.5 oz) yet charges the iPhone 8 almost seven times, the Galaxy S8 five times or the iPad mini 4 twice. High-Speed Charging: PowerIQ and VoltageBoost combine to deliver the fastest possible charge(does not support Qualcomm Quick Charge). Recharges itself in 10 hours with a 2 amp charger, phone chargers (generally 1 amp) may take up to 20 hours. Certified Safe: 's MultiProtect safety system ensures complete protection for you and your devices. What You Get: PowerCore 20100 Portable Charger, Micro USB cable, travel pouch, welcome guide, Lightning cable for iPhone / iPad sold separately.