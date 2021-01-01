Portable Charger Power Bank Apply for Heated Vest with USB DC Input Port, Portable Battery for Mobile Phone (5.0v 2.0A 10000mAh Power Bank)

The small portable charger with dual inputs and dual outputs. It includes one type-C input port, one Micro input and two USB DC output port. The capacity is 10000aMh. It has safety certifications with CE, FCC, and ROSH. The pocket portable power bank is minimum and lightweight, the size is 3.75*2.5*0.95 inch and the weight are 0.40 lbs. The portable charger is specially designed for heated vest and heated jacket with USB DC input port. The power bank can be used as mobile phone fast charge, it can charge your phone in a short time, it can be using for most mobile phone with 5V/2.0A input. You will get: 1 x 10000mAh power bank, 1 x 3 in one USB- Phone/Type C/Micro Charging Cable.