Portable Charger Power Bank 15000mAh Solar Charger Solar Power Bank Battery Pack High Speed Charging Solar Phone Charger for iPhone Samsung and.

Huge Capacity: solar charger built-in rechargeable 15000mAh battery, More than portable solar power bank but portable charger as well compatible with all smartphones, iPhone, Samsung, Sony, Huawei, more etc. solar power charger is an ideal choice for hiking, camping trips or other phone charger solar outdoor activities. Super strong light 6 LED light: power bank integrated 4 LED indicators to show power status, 6 LED flashlight lighten your night when going for an outdoor camping. solar power bank a must-have handy tool for outdoor enthusiasts. portable solar charger a reliable choice for you to light up when traveling, camping, especially in dark situations or other emergency use. 2-in-1smart Charge: Built-in 5V/1A and 5V/2.1A USB Output allow you to fast charge two devices simultaneously, the solar powered charger has dual USB. Intelligent security protection, avoid over-current, over-voltage, over-load and short circuit, etc. The solar phone charger could absorb