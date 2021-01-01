Portable Charger Power Bank 13800mAh External Battery Pack Portable Phone Charger with Digital LCD Display Ultra Compact HighSpeed Charging Power.

Ultra CompactOne of the smallest and lightest 13800mAh protable charger could charge your Phone 8:4-5 times;Samsung Galaxy S8:3-4 times, iPad Pro(9.7 inches):1-1.5 times, Remarkably small just 0.96"x2.47"x3.57" 180g,easily next to your phone in any pocket or bag. High-speed-charging TechnologyEquipped with exclusive Power technology deliver the fastest possible charger for any device,2.1A output design makes it charger 1.5X faster than stander charger. Smart Portable LCD Power PackDigital power LCD display shows the remaining battery percentage clearly when charging to ensure you are aware of the available power. Safe to charger(UL Certification)Intelligent power manage IC protect your devices against over-charged, over-discharged, over-voltage, over-current and short circuit charging accidents, also each items was tested and checked by Artificial Responsibly and systematic professionally, more safe to use. 1* 13800mAh powe