From ultraloq

Portable Charger Compact 10000mAh LED Display Power Bank Dual 3A High Speed Outputs with Flashlight External Battery Pack Compatible with iPhone XR.

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

s AdvantageWe leverage our breakthroughs in fast charging technology to bring you the safest high-speed experience. One of A KindThe most compact and portable 10000mAh power bank available today, also featuring a LED digital display to let you know before go, makes it even outstanding on the whole market. Safest Fast Chargings exclusive FastFuel & SmartProtect technology combined to not only provide you with dual 3A high-speed charging, but ensure complete protection for you and your devices. All-Day PowerIts tiny size holds a huge 10000mAh, enough to top up iPhone 8 3.6 times, Samsung S8 2.3 times and iPad Air once. Handy FlashlightSimply click the power button twice to turn on/off it, helpful for reading, camping, blackout or emergency.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com