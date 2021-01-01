Portable Charger AluminumPowerful 12000mAh Power Bank USB C HighSpeed 30A InputOutput External Battery Pack Compatible with iPhone iPad Samsung.

Type-C Input/Output - Dual inputs, Type-C port can not only be used to input, but also output which is perfect to compatible with a type-c cable Powerful Capacity - 12000mAh power bank, provide more than 4 solid charges for an iPhone 6/6S, iPhone 8 4.5 times, a Galaxy S8 for 2.5 times, or an iPad Air more than one full charges, which means you get a charging station while you are on a long-term journey ID Indentify Tech - Auto detect the charging requirement from your devices and allow simultaneously charging for your devices up to 3A(max) per port; which means you only 1 hour to fully charge your iPhone 6 with 12000mAh power bank Intelligent Safety Protection - Grade A+ Li-polymer cell premium microchips multi-protect system Supports over-charged, over-discharged, over-voltage, over-current and short circuit protection; supports 500+ recharge cycles over the life of the battery What's Included - 1 * 12000mAh Portable Cha