From cynthia rowley
Portable Charger 30000mAh Qualcomm Quick Charge 30 and USBC TypeC Ports Power Bank External Battery Pack Compatible with Samsung S10 iPhone 1211X86.
Advertisement
First Portable Charger with Qualcomm Certified Quick Charge 3.0 Technology: Up to 4x faster than standard chargers, it is capable of charging up to 80% of the battery for QC 2.0 / 3.0 compatible devices. Note: It is not pocket-size due to its high capacity Type-C/ USB-C Input & Output: Up to 3A input and output with Type-C/ USB-C port, it can quickly charge your devices with Type-C port and recharge the 30000mAh external battery quickly. (Please ensure it is in sleeping mode when you use X6L Pro to charge MacBook Which with USB-C port. Otherwise, the battery pack will not be powerful enough to charge it.) Ultra-High Capacity: X6L Pro 30000mAh is the highest capacity portable charger with QC 3.0 and Type-C port. The 30000mAh power bank guaranteed with build-in A-Class Lithium polymer batteries is safer to use. Enough capacity to charge 2016 MacBook 2.5 times, iPhone 7 almost 12 times, Galaxy S7 almost 7 times and iPad Air almost 2.5 times. Fo