Portable Charger 20000mah External Battery Charger Portable Phone Charger External Battery Pack Phone Charger Battery Pack Portable Battery Packs.

BATTERY CHARGER with QC3.0 FOR 2 DEVICES: The portable charger with the 2.1A max output port, the battery pack can charge two iPads or one iPhone 7 and one ipad at once at their optimal charging speed. Super easy to share portable charger with your friend. EFFICIENT POWER BATTERY for BATTERY PACK: The portable phone charger with high-density Li-polymer that retains 70-80% of its capacity after 500 charge cycles. Full charged battery pack itself in just 6.5 hours with a 2.0A input port twice as fast as a 1.0A normal charger. FULL COMPATIBILITY of THE BATTERY CHARGER: The battery packs for cell phones, including iPhone 6 6s Plus 5S, iPad, iPod, Samsung, Sony, HTC, digital cameras, Nexus, LG, Tablets, bluetooth speaker and more digital devices. No need a power outlet, which charge anywhere with a portable phone charger. THE EXTERNAL BATTERY PACKS SAFETY PROTECTION: The battery pack builts-in safeguards protect your devices against excessive current, overheating, and