Permasteel 14" Portable Charcoal Grill

The Permasteel 14 inches portable square charcoal grill is a perfect grill for camping for 2 or other outdoor getaways. It provides 153 sq. in. of the cooking surface but at the same time, it's compact and has a handle for easy carrying. It comes with a removable ash catcher and chrome-plated cooking grates which made it easy to clean up. It is made with a durable powder-coated lid and firebox with a porcelain-coated charcoal pan. Finish: Black