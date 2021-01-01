Portable CD Sturdy Storage Collection BagMoistureproof with Zipper and Carrying HandlesEasy to CarryTotal 48 CDs Set of 2

Organize your CD! This storage bags can hold up to 48 CD's New and improved portable CD holders are the perfect storage cases to keep your favorite music free from scratches and dust. Easily store your CDStack on a shelf or slide under a bed for easy, out-of-the-way music collection organization. Easy access to CD! Clear PVC case makes finding the perfect CD quick and easy. Zipper closure allows fast access and storage. Bring anywhere! Easy to carry handles, Handle with a strong polyester fabric for easy transport between rooms or cars or offices. Overall it is approximately 20.75 'L x 5.5' W x 5'H.