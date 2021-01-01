Portable Bluetooth Wireless Speaker Mount for Golf Cart Accessories Railing Bike - Adjustable Strap Fits Most Portable Sound Bar, Golf Cart.

Multifunctional Mount - Golf cart accessories. Totally focused on the fun of playing golf and enjoy the music at anytime and anywhere. Portable speaker mount also for boat, bike, stroller, walking cart, trolley, beach umbrella, etc. Adjustable Straps - Adjustable Strap fits the wireless speakers with a circumference of 7-16 inches. Railings/bars circumference up to 6 inches. You can also hang some accessories like drinks, towels, sunglasses and golf hats. Humanized Anti-skid Design - Upgraded three hook and loop fasteners nylon straps keep mounting the speaker very securely. Anti-vibration pads effectively prevent collisions between speakers and railing. Easy To Use And Carry - The speaker mount is light and compact, no need to install with tools. Easily attach wireless speaker to railing on golf cart. Suitable for any railing from 7 to 16 inches in circumference. Package Includes - One Speaker Mount (speaker and other accessories are not included.). If you have any questions, ple