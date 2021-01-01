Portable Bluetooth Speakers, Dual-Driver Wireless Speaker with Surround Stereo Sound and More Bass, for iPhone and Samsung Android? (Black)

Bluetooth 4.1 TechnologyThe Bluetooth speaker compatible with most Bluetooth devices and up to 33 ft, such as your smartphone, tablet and echo dot. Multiple Connection WaysBluetooth/TF Card/ 2.0 USB/ AUX-IN 4 Play Modes, you can use the speaker for wireless use, or use the 3.5mm AUX for cable connetion. Superior Sound QualityThe Bluetooth speaker has dual high-performance drivers and outputting richer bass and crystal clear sound. It is a portable and compact speaker, Competing for the effects of two 2.0 Wired Speakers. Small Size and Light-weightThe portable speakers is perfect for home, outdoor, house, partying, walking out, camping, hiking, cooking etc. Extended Playtime Incredible battery life, Built-in Li-Ion rechargeable battery guarantees up to 12 hours playtime in 75% volume. Recharge the speaker for 3-4 hours with included micro USB cable before first use.