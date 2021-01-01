Portable Bluetooth Speakers 20W Wireless Speaker Loud Stereo Sound Rich Bass IPX7 Waterproof Floating TWS Stereo Pairing 24 Hours Bluetooth 50.

[20W Driver, Louder Deeper Rich Bass] portable Bluetooth speaker designed with highly efficient drivers and dual passive bass radiators bring full, high-def sound. Less than 1% harmonic distortion ensures enhanced clarity and fidelity. Ensure music full of your home. [IPX7 100% Waterproof Floating on Water] waterproof Bluetooth speaker can be fully submerged up to 1 m for 30 minutes underwater. Washed under running tap without worrying. Pool parties? Definitely. Singing in the shower? You bet! Hiking, Biking, Kayaking, Camping, no matter rain day? Cool! This waterproof speaker is perfect for all sorts of outdoor and indoor activities. [True Wireless Stereo Technology, Put It in Stereo] portable speaker was built with TWS mode means you can connect two C30 speakers within seconds together for dedicated with 360-degree stereo HD sound and even more dynamic sound experience. [Powerful Battery Life up to 24 Hours & Bluetooth 5.0 100ft]