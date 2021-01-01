Portable Bluetooth Boombox Speaker 100 Watt Rechargeable Boom Box Speaker Portable Music Barrel Loud Stereo System with AUX Input MP3USBSD Port Fm.

Best Quality Guranteed. 100 WATT POWER: The boombox bluetooth speaker is equipped w/ a 2. 5' tweeter w/ 100 watts peak power / 50W RMS at 4 ohm for full range surround stereo sound reproduction and ported enclosure for extended bass COMPATIBLE WITH BLUETOOTH: This boom box bluetooth speaker tube is compatible w/ bluetooth for audio streaming and works w/ devices like iPhone, android mobile phone, iPad, tablet, PC. Ideal for personal indoor home and outdoor use AUXILIARY INPUT: Aside from connectivity, this music barrel bluetooth speaker loud street blaster is also equipped w/ a 3. 5mm Aux input, USB flash drive / SD card port that can support MP3 files, and FM radio with digital LCD display FRONT CONTROL PANEL: This boom barrel bluetooth speaker Pyle radio system FM boombox with bluetooth features a built-in digital audio amplifier and equipped w/ a front panel button control center for hassle-free equalizer audio configuration setting RECHARGEABLE