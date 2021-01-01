From vie air
Portable 2 Settings Home 1,500 Watt Electric Fan Compact Heater with Adjustable Thermostat
Have full control of the temperature in any space at the touch of your fingertips, with the Portable 2 Settings Home 1,500 Watt Electric Fan Compact Heater with Adjustable Thermostat. Conveniently and quickly regulate the air flow with the easily adjustable manual controls to ensure your optimal comfort. This ceramic heater comes with 2 heat settings and a fan only setting for ultimate comfort in any weather.