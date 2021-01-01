Portable 1TB External Hard Drive HDD USB 30 for PC Mac PS4 Xbox 1year Rescue Service STGX1000400

Best Quality Guranteed. Easily store and access 1TB to content on the go with the Portable Drive, a USB external hard drive Designed to work with Windows or Mac computers, this external hard drive makes backup a snap just drag and drop. Reformatting may be required for Mac To get set up, connect the portable hard drive to a computer for automatic recognition no software required This USB drive provides plug and play simplicity with the included 18 inch USB 3.0 cable Enjoy long term peace of mind with the included 1 year limited warranty; Interface speed: 5.0 Gbps (USB 3.0) / 480 Mbps (USB 2.0)