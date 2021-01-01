Port USB Wall Charger Charging Block 5Pack Travel 1A USB Charger Cube Brick Charger Boxes Compatible iPhXs MaxX8 Plus76S Plus Samsung Galaxy S10e.

[Travel Ready]: Our usb charger will Charges up to 7% faster than standard wall charger, Fast charging for your smartphto save more time, If you are tired of your devices not charging efficiently. [Smart Identify Technology]:Output: 5V 1.0A-Input: 100V - 240V (U.S. & World Standard) Charger with Intelligent recognition IC chip inside is design to identify fully charging which offers safety usage, has obtained CE, FCC, RoHS, and UL certifications. [Sturdy and Portable Design]: Compact, lightweight, stylish, easy to store. fits in the palm of your hand, portable design allows for easy storage and convenience, Simply connect with a USB cable (not included) and plug it into a wall. [Wide Compatibility]: Charging plug works for iPhXS, X, 8, 7, 7 Plus, 6S Plus, 6 Plus, 6 Plus, 5, 5C, 5S, SE, iPad Pro/ Air 2/Mini 2 3 4 5, Samsung Galaxy S10 S10e, S9 S8 Plus S7, S6 Edge, S6, S5, S4, Note 8/9, 5, 4, HTC U11 10 A9 M9 M8, Nexus 6P 5X, plus 6