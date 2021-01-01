Port PoE+ Switch 150W 8023afat 8 Port PoE+ Switch and 1 Uplink Port

Best Quality Guranteed. 8 PoE+ Ports and 1 Ethernet Uplink Port at 10/100Mbps each, Base-TX RJ-45 Auto/MDI-X ports, which is greatly expand network capacity, making network setups easier and more convenient. Optimizes multimedia traffic delivery, to ensure a better network experience. The PoE switch PSE08 supports IEEE 802.3af/at standard for Power over Ethernet with the maximum power delivery up to 130 W, up to 30W per port, which effectively helps allocate power for connected multiple devices and enhances network management. The PoE switch PSE08 with is sturdy metal construction, and wall mountable design. which is so easy to install. Easy setup with no configuration or no software needed. The fanless design means zero added noise wherever its located, making it ideal for noise-sensitive environments. 12-Month: Homaide offers 30 days money back and 12-Month free replacement. Any Questions for PoE, Do