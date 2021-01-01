Port BiDirectional Cable TV Splitter Signal BoosterAmplifier with Active Return Zero Signal Loss VoIP Telephone Bypass Port and F5Terminators.

Compare to Electroline EDA-FT08300 or PCT VCU. Provides 8 amplified output ports with Active Return. All ports are LOSSLESS both forward and reverse. This is a true lossless 8-port splitter. MODEM port provides a connection point for VoIP equipment, so that a power failure will not affect services. Compatible with all standard and digital Cable TV services, including the 'Triple Play' phone service. All models equipped with CamPort auto seizing F-ports. The all ports facing down configuration provides clean wiring in any orientation. 6 kV Surge Protection and PTC Short-Circuit Protected UL Listed Adaptor - Unique surge protection provided on all RF ports. Self-resetting circuit protection provides safe protection against short-circuits. Powder Coated Aluminum Housing - Provides the most corrosion resistant protection against salt fog and rust. 5-year manufacturer warranty on amplifier only - not power supply. Does not includ