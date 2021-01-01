From rcv performance products

Port BiDirectional Cable TV Splitter Signal BoosterAmplifier with Active Return Zero Signal Loss VoIP Telephone Bypass Port and F5Terminators.

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Compare to Electroline EDA-FT08300 or PCT VCU. Provides 8 amplified output ports with Active Return. All ports are LOSSLESS both forward and reverse. This is a true lossless 8-port splitter. MODEM port provides a connection point for VoIP equipment, so that a power failure will not affect services. Compatible with all standard and digital Cable TV services, including the 'Triple Play' phone service. All models equipped with CamPort auto seizing F-ports. The all ports facing down configuration provides clean wiring in any orientation. 6 kV Surge Protection and PTC Short-Circuit Protected UL Listed Adaptor - Unique surge protection provided on all RF ports. Self-resetting circuit protection provides safe protection against short-circuits. Powder Coated Aluminum Housing - Provides the most corrosion resistant protection against salt fog and rust. 5-year manufacturer warranty on amplifier only - not power supply. Does not includ

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com