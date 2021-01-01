NOVA of California Port 20 in. Satin Nickel Table Lamp

Give the sleek effective design of this satin nickel LED extension table lamp a home on the corner of a desk or drafting table. The purposeful styling allows for precise lighting, as the slender adjustable arm keeps the modest base away from your important work. The dimmable LED light reduces eye strain, ideal for reading and attention to fine details. This LED desk lamp is right at home in a contemporary or utilitarian decor theme. Functional, adjustable, bright, reading, LED, dimmable, bright, sustainable, energy-efficient. Long lasting, energy efficient, LED illumination excellent for reading. Dimmable and Adjustable to put the right amount of light right where you want it. Classic Contemporary design that combines solid wood with LED technology. Reduces eye strain.