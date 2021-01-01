Porch Swing with Stand

Specification: LUXURY 2Person Swing CHAIR: Overall chair dimensions (collapsed) are 78 inches long x 63 inches wide x 43.3 inches deep; Seat is 51.2 inches wide x 25.6 inches deep x43.3 inches high; weight capacity: 450-pound. Feature: ★ STURDY AND COMFORTABLE: Seat and frame of egg chair is constructed of polyethylene rattan resin wicker wrapped around a aluminum frame for weather-resistant protection, strength and durability; Back features nylon rope; Seat cushion and headrest pillow feature a polyester material and polyester fiberfill cores; ★ All-in-one seat, back and arm cushion also features zippers to easily remove the inner cushions for cleaning; ★ Stand is made of powder-coated+Electrophoretic paint steel. It is sturdy & safe for you to sit in, and it will be a great addition to your indoor or outdoor furniture. ★ EASY TO ASSEMBLE: This chair and stand are simple to put together with the included tools and hardware; Everything you need is in the box, including the chair, headrest pillow, seat cushion, safety strap and stand; Safety strap helps keep the chair safely in place while getting in and out of the chair; Chair provides a relaxing seat for one person ★ LOOKS GREAT OUTDOORS: Egg chair is designed to be used inside or outside; Stand and chair combo makes it easy to add a stylish seat to an apartment without having to permanently install it into the ceiling; Makes a wonderful addition to the patio, deck, garden, yard, backyard, porch, bedroom, living room and other places around your home ★ MATERIAL USED- The chair used ALUMINUM frame and Power coating+Electrophoretic paint steel standing pole to avoid rusty problem, the egg chair used weather resistant fabric and wicker, the egg chair can be used for a long time.Features:Sturdy and comfortable: The seat and frame of the egg chair are constructed of polyethylene rattan resin wicker wrapped around an aluminum frame for weather-resistant protection, strength, and durability. Back features nylon rope. The seat cushion and headrest pillow feature a polyester material and polyester fiberfill cores. All-in-one seat, back, and arm cushion also features zippers to easily remove the inner cushions for cleaning. The stand is made of powder-coated. Electrophoretic paint steel. It is sturdy and safe for you to sit in, and it will be a great addition to your indoor or outdoor furniture. Safety strap helps keep the chair safely in place while getting in and out of the chair. The chair provides a relaxing seat for one person. Looks great outdoors: Egg chair is designed to be used inside or outside; Stand and chair combo makes it easy to add a stylish seat to an apartment without having to permanently install it into the ceiling; Makes a wonderful addition to the patio, deck, garden, yard, backyard, porch, bedroom, living room and other places around your home. The material used - The chair used an Aluminum frame and powder coating. Electrophoretic paint steel standing pole to avoid the rusty problem, the egg chair used weather-resistant fabric and wicker, the egg chair can be used for a long time.Capacity: DoubleHammock Color: SilverPattern: Solid ColorHammock Fabric Material: Polyester; NylonHammock Fabric Material Details: Nylon rope, polyester, and polyester fiberfill coresChair Frame Material: MetalHand Woven: YesPadded: NoRope Construction: NoQuick Dry Material: YesUltra Light: NoSuitable for Indoor Use: YesLocation: Indoor / Outdoor UseHammock Stand Included: YesSpreader Bar Included: NoMounting Equipment Included: NoTree Strap Included: NoCushion Included: YesCushion Fabric Color: BeigeDetachable Cushion: YesCushion Fill Material Details: Polyester and polyester fiberfill coresOverall Length - Front to Back: 43.3 InchesHammock Width - Side to Side: 51.2 InchesHammock Depth - Front to Back: 25.6 InchesHammock Stand: YesProduct Type: Porch Swing with StandSwing Color: GraySeating Capacity: 2Outer Frame Material: Wicker/RattanWood Species: Outer Frame Material Details: Polyethylene rattan resin wickerWoven Wicker/Rattan: YesWoven Material: Inner Frame Material: AluminumFrame Included: YesPieces Included: 3Canopy Included: NoCanopy Material Composition [EU ONLY]: Canopy Material Additional Features [EU ONLY]: Canopy Material: Canopy Fade Resistant: Detachable Canopy: Canopy Color: Adjustable Canopy: Cushions Included: YesUpholstery Material Additional Features [EU ONLY]: Cushion Fill Material Composition [EU ONLY]: Cushion Fill Material Additional Features [EU ONLY]: