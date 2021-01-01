ALLGREEN Porch 15 x 39 Feet Artificial Grass for Pet Deck Balcony Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug

THE GRASS OF THE FUTURE IS HERE: Sleek engineered blades and eco-friendly innovation at your feet. Dress up your space with ALLGREEN Porch! It's the ideal eco-friendly grass alternative for so many reasons. Indoor or outdoor, you can use ALLGREEN Porch anywhere because it’s robust and gentle at the same time. Chemical free and toxin free, it’s safe for your family and pets. The weather-resistant and UV-protected faux grass looks naturally green, will never fade, never tear, and lasts long. You can enjoy your green grass carpet for up to 25-years and with a 15-year warranty, we’ll make sure your grass stays in perfect condition! Built-in drainage system drains 23 gallons of fluid an hour making it easy to maintain. Don’t worry about rain causing puddles or mold because fluid runs off the turf easily. There’s no need to water, mow, or maintain our grass mat! Simply use soap and water to keep it looking fresh and clean. Thick and lush, ALLGREEN Porch synthetic turf grass features a range of blade types and thatch patterns. There is a variety of xustom widths to choose from: 15 feet, 10 feet, 7.5 feet, or 5 feet rolls. Get a custom size to fit your unique lifestyle. Our fake grass rug is perfect for decorating your patio, rooftop, poolside, and balcony. Check out ALLGREEN's diverse range of environmentally-friendly grass products by searching ALLGREEN on Walmart! DISCLAIMER: Our custom cut grass is dye lot sensitive. It’s possible for the shade to vary slightly even if you buy two of the same grass size.