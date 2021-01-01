Porcelina Mini Pendant Light by Justice Design Group - Color: Cream - Finish: Black - (PNA-8814-18-WFAL-MBLK)

The Porcelina Mini Pendant Light by Justice Design Group gives a modern interior design just the texture and warm light it needs. The curvy tapered shade looks just like porcelain--and is just as translucent--but it is actually molded out of a specialty Faux Porcelain Resin for added durability and greater ease of care. The ethereal glow through the patterned shade, as well as the bright wash of direct downlight, make this pendant light a great decorative and functional lighting choice in both work and living spaces, such as over a kitchen island or even flanking a bathroom mirror. What began as two UCLA students working on a ceramics project in 1985, Justice Design Group has since grown into the largest ceramic lighting manufacturer in the US. With a far-reaching reputation for distinctive residential, hospitality and commercial lighting solutions, Justice Design Group is a world-class design and manufacturing company known for its signature shade materials and unparalleled breadth of options, including Venetian glass, porcelain, ceramic slate and alabaster rock. Shape: Dome. Color: Cream. Finish: Matte Black