This almost-square vessel features sides which bow slightly outward and curve gracefully upward from its level base. With a low profile, it rests on the bathroom vanity making a simple but elegant artistic statement. Choose the V1802-White when a soft and simple artistic statement needs to be made. The additional vitreous china coating on this model creates an even more impervious and sanitary surface than standard porcelain. With an overall measurement of 16-1/2 in. x 16-1/4 in. x 5-3/8 in., it will require a minimum-width cabinet of 18 in. The 718-BN vessel-style faucet features fully-tested, superior-quality, solid-brass components. This single-handle model is the tallest offering in its class, standing at a 13-3/8 in. height with a 4-3/4 in. spout reach. It features a brushed nickel finish over its cylindrical design and comes with a matching baseplate. The rod-style handle atop the column swivels up-and-down, or left-and-right, to control both water pressure and temperature; while ceramic disc cartridges assure long-term dependable operation. The faucet is constructed without lead and is compliant with NSF (National Sanitation Foundation) standards, the Safe Drinking Water Act, the cUPC (Uniform Plumbing Code of the United States and Canada), the ADA (American Disabilities Act) and carries the EPAs WaterSense label. Additionally, a spring-loaded, vessel pop-up drain (vpud) is included, which opens and closes with a simple press to its attractive brushed nickel cap. MR Direct White Porcelain Vessel Rectangular Bathroom Sink with Faucet (Drain Included) (16.5-in x 16.25-in) | V1802-W-718-BN