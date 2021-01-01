This attractive, white, porcelain basin is designed to be mounted atop the counter to display its natural beauty. Square in shape, its vitreous china finish glistens with charm and durability. The R2-5011-W is constructed of solid porcelain but with a special additional enamel added at the end of its firing, turning it into a hardened, true, vitreous china. On its own, porcelain is both beautiful and durable, but the additional vitreous china coating creates an even more impervious and sanitary surface. It measures 16-1/2 in. x 16-1/4 in. x 5-3/8 in. The R9-7007-ABR is a tall, vessel-style faucet soundly constructed of premium-quality, solid brass components. Its design is contemporary, but with a nostalgic, water pump spout design in an antique bronze finish. Water temperature and pressure is controlled by the extended, swivel handle. Ceramic disc cartridges assure dependability. With a simple press to its handsome, antique bronze dome; the included, spring-loaded, vessel pop-up drain (vpud) can be opened or closed. Rene White Porcelain Vessel Irregular Bathroom Sink with Faucet (Drain Included) (16.5-in x 16.25-in) | R25011WR97007ABR