This attractive white porcelain basin is designed to be mounted under the counter in a flush, positive, or negative reveal. The R2-1007-W is constructed of solid porcelain but with a special additional enamel added at the end of its firing, turning it into a hardened true vitreous china. On its own, porcelain is both beautiful and durable, but the additional vitreous china coating creates an even more impervious and sanitary surface. This rectangular basin measures 18-1/4\" x 13\" x 7-7/8\", with a centerset drain and overflow. Included is a spring-loaded pop-up drain which can be opened or closed with a simple press to its chrome dome. Rene White Porcelain Undermount Rectangular Bathroom Sink with Overflow (Drain Included) (18.25-in x 13-in) | R2-1007-W-PUD-C