Porcelain Serving Platter With Handles Serving Bowl Set For Noodles 11.93-Inch Porcelain Platter Set Large Dinner Plate For Meat, Salad Set Of 2

Give your tabletop a creative touch with this Handle Porcelain Serving Platter. It works great as an accent piece when used with other sets. This serving ware is a must-have when entertaining guests for a quick and easy way to dress up everyday meals.Made of durable glazed porcelain for long-lasting use. Dishwasher and microwave-safe to keep up with your busy lifestyle.Food has never been as stylish as when it's served in this bright white handles serving platter. With flowing lines and ample curves, this modern bowl is also great for serving fresh vegetables, side dishes, and desserts. Strong, commercial-grade porcelain makes it great for oven-to-table