Ignite your culinary experience with the Porcelain 36" Gas Cooktop with 6 Burners. Achieve optimal results with cooking power from 4,200 up to 18,000 BTUs provided with Italian-crafted sealed burners. Assembled with the highest quality materials on the market, this range top comes equipped with a durable, scratch-resistant porcelain cooktop and ZLINE'spremium cast iron grates. Offering an elevated luxury look and professional cooking features, this 6 burner rangetop is designed to impress every guest. ZLINE stands by the longevity and durability of their professional range tops, while ensuring peace of mind with a worry-free warranty. The ZLINE Rangetop ships next business day when in stock.