24" x 24" Porcelain Field Tile in Livingstyle Pearl

The tile features various shades of gray and pearl, blending together beautifully to achieve the look of genuine natural stone. This high performance oversized matte finish porcelain is the definition of versatile. Use it indoors on floors, walls or countertops to give your home an updated, chic look. Then extend the look outdoors, to create a high style, low maintenance patio or walkway or use it as flooring for your new outdoor dream kitchen. Impressively durable, frost resistant and low maintenance, this square porcelain tile is suitable for both residential and light commercial applications. Its neutral hues and subtle pattern work well with a range of color schemes and design aesthetics so no matter where you install living style pearl, the compliments are sure to follow. Coordinating bullnose available. This is a rectified tile, mechanically finished on all sides to achieve uniformity. Its precise sizing allows for a thinner grout joint, which results in a clean, professional install and reduces staining issues.