From world market
White Porcelain Coupe Serving Bowl by World Market
Advertisement
Serving Bowls -The classic style, bright white glossy finish and elegant simplicity of our Coupe dishware makes this serving bowl an instant go-to piece for everyday meals and entertaining. Whether you mix it with colorful patterns or solid neutrals, you'll always set an inviting table with this new dining essential. Material: Porcelain, Color:White. Also could be used for ceramics, dining, dinnerware collection, entertaining, fruit bowl, serveware, serving, serving bowl, serving bowls, serving dishes, white serving bowl, white serving dish, fruit bowls, ceramic bowls, dessert bowls. By Cost Plus World Market.412045