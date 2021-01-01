Porcelain Bouillon Cups - 8 Ounce Dessert Bowls - Set Of 6

The Ceramic Bouillon, Dessert, Snacks Cup which is 4 x 4 x 2.4 inches, 8oz, a small size.Right for a side serving of cottage cheese or applesauce or salsa or even a small serving of soup. They're perfect for individual servings of coleslaw or pomegranate, and for sauces, dips, melted butter, and condiments.Topping for the taco, like slices of olives or green onions. Little extras for a Thai dinner, like dipping sauces or toasted coconut. Nuts, peanut butter pretzels.Perfect for the small side items on the table or holding snacks while watching TV. Color: White