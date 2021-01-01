From justice design group
Justice Design Group POR-8701-18-WAVE Limoges 14.25" Bathroom Sconce Polished Chrome Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Bathroom Sconce
Justice Design Group POR-8701-18-WAVE Limoges 14.25" Bathroom Sconce Limoges - The Limoges Collection offers translucent porcelain lighting with a contemporary flair. Classic in design, these exquisite fixtures are notable for the delicate impressions embossed into fine porcelain shades.Features:Comes with a translucent porcelain bowl shadeHousing is constructed of durable metal ensuring years of reliable performanceUL rated for use in damp locations1 year manufacturer warrantyThis fixture can be installed as an uplight or downlightDimensions:Height: 10.5"Width: 14.25"Depth: 6"Extension: 6"Shade Height: 6.25"Shade Diameter: 5.25"Electrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Number of Bulbs: 1Wattage: 100Watts Per Bulb: 100Voltage: 120v Bathroom Sconce Polished Chrome