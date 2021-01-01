From justice design group
Justice Design Group POR-8578-10-WFAL Limoges Single Light 15-1/2" Tall Wall Sconce with Translucent Porcelain Shade Dark Bronze Indoor Lighting Wall
Advertisement
Justice Design Group POR-8578-10-WFAL Limoges Single Light 15-1/2" Tall Wall Sconce with Translucent Porcelain Shade FeaturesIncludes translucent porcelain shadeRequires (1) 100 watt medium (E26) bulbCan be mounted reversedUL rated for damp locationsDimensionsHeight: 15-1/2"Width: 5"Extension: 8-1/2"Product Weight: 12.0 lbsShade Height: 5-1/2"Shade Diameter: 4"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Shape: A19Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 100 wattsWattage: 100 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Dark Bronze