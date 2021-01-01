From popular tee co.
Popular Tee Co. Queen of Everything Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Advertisement
Queen of Everything gift for that special lady in your life. Queen of Everything design is perfect gift for wives, daughters, girlfriends, and any special lady in your life. Grab it for a cool Christmas gift for ladies, birthdays, or other special occasions. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only