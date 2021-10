The PopTop swaps easily on and off of a PopGrip base PopGrip Slide Otter+Pop case or PopWallet+ (all sold separately) Change up your style in seconds PopGrip base NOT included Easily remove the top to wirelessly charge your phone Offers a secure grip so you can text with one hand snap better photos and watch videos hands-free Sparkle PopTop features real glitter paper set in in an Aluminum PopTop button lots of texture lots of sparkle! Sparkles may fall off over time