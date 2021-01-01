Popsicle Molds Sets 8 Ice Pop Makers Reusable Kids Ice Cream Mold, Durable DIY Popsicles Tray Holders Lolly Pops (Green)

DIY YOUR OWN ICE POP- Mix and match your favorite fruit juices, yogurt, pureed fruits and vegetables, leftover smoothies, ice cream, and more for unique treats every time. Mix up your favorite flavor combinations then pour the liquid into the molds, gently insert the sticks into the liquid, and freeze until solid. 8 REUSABLE MOLDS PREMIUM DRIP GUARD HANDLES-Designed to protect your hands and clothes from a sticky situation. Enjoy your ice pops without the mess! REUSABLE & HEALTHY- Made of food-grade PP plastic, non-toxic, durable and safe to use, environmental-friendly and reusable design that helps to reduce the use of disposable wooden sticks. EASY TO USE-These ice cream molds are non-stick, easy to clean, you can wash them by hands and the popsicle can be handled easily, great for parties, picnics, family gathering and after-school snack, etc. NURTURING PARENT-CHILD RELATIONSHIP-Not only you can make delicious and healthy ice cream with your children, but also cultivate yo