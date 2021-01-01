'Poppyscape' by Cora Niele Photographic Print on Wrapped Canvas

Cora Niele 'Poppyscape' gallery wrapped canvas is a high quality canvas print featuring an arrangement of pink flowers that will add a touch of warmth and serenity to any home or office. "Imagination beyond an image" is what Cora tries to achieve. Creating evocative photographic and digitally mixed media images is her profession. Her work clearly reveals its roots in botanical outdoor photography as well as in floral studio still life, both of which she has done for many years. Size: 6" H 12" W