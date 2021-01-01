'Poppy Spirit II' Oil Painting Print on Wrapped Canvas

Who says walls should be left untouched? A blank wall is just a canvas for you to decorate with pieces that display your life, interests, and personality. Wall art is a great way to do this. Take this piece for example: featuring an image of painted poppies, in a white, red, and teal color palette, with gold flecks. Printed on wrapped canvas, this rectangular piece is made in the USA, and arrives ready to hang, with included wall mounting hardware. Size: 24" H x 8" W