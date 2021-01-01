Trademark Fine Art 'Red Poppy Field Ii'' Metal Art by Tim Otoole

Artist: Lisa AuditSubject: FloralStyle: Modern & ContemporaryProduct Type: Metal Art, Aluminum This aluminum art piece features a soft watercolor painting of blue hydrangeas. Wild Apple Portfolio/Photography showcases the collaborative efforts of our talented and creative designers and art directors. Using found objects, documents, photography and vintage art, the work of our studio addresses current design trends. Our designers are Laurie Chester, Gretchen Gray-Buchanan, Moira Hershey, Elyse Robichaud, Michael Mullan, Mike Schick, Sue Schlabach, Penny Sheehan and Laura Marshall. This 16x16 inch image is printed atop a one-eighth inch thick aluminum composite panel for added durability and vibrancy. The technique provides a brilliant color effect and a smooth finish that is unprecedented. Aluminum art provides a beautiful, modern, sleek design without the bulkiness of a frame and is a must for any space.Whether it's a contemporary, rustic, modern, or traditional style decor, Trademark Fine Art offers a variety of high-quality, carefully built wall art that will surely complement any style. We provide an abundance of art themes that range from fascinating abstracts to breathtaking landscapes. With an assortment of sizes and styles such as Framed, Matted Framed, Panel, Aluminum, and Canvas, our art will certainly bring excitement to any area of your home. From the bedroom, to the living room, or even the office, Trademark Fine Art makes professionally handcrafted, ready to hang wall decor that will be admired for years to come!IMPORTANT: Avoid buying counterfeit products and transacting with unauthorized sellers. Look for our logo on the packaging for every one of our products. Trademark Fine Art is committed to providing the consumer with the absolute best price and value on our entire line of products, which we ensure by applying a rigorous Quality Control process. Trademark Fine Art is a registered trademark protected by U.S. Trademark law and will be vigorously defended. Whether it's a contemporary, rustic, modern, or traditional style decor, Trademark Fine Art offers a variety of high-quality, carefully built wall art that will surely complement any style. We provide an abundance of art themes that range from fascinating abstracts to breathtaking landscapes. With an assortment of sizes and styles such as Framed, Matted Framed, Panel, Aluminum, Wood Canvas or other mediums, our art will certainly bring excitement to any area of your home. From the bedroom, to the living room, or even the office, Trademark Fine Art makes professionally handcrafted, ready to hang wall decor that will be admired for years to come!IMPORTANT: Avoid buying counterfeit products and transacting with unauthorized sellers. Look for our logo on the packaging for every one of our products. Trademark Fine Art is committed to providing the consumer with the absolute best price and value on our entire line of products, which we ensure by applying a rigorous Quality Control process. Trademark Fine Art is a registered trademark protected by U.S. Trademark law and will be vigorously defended.