Poppy 3 - Unframed Wall Art Print

These illustrations are from a series of botanical books from England, published in the late 1700s “ Flora Londinesis. Naturalists centuries ago devoted their lives and hearts to making stunningly beautiful and detailed scientific illustrations documenting the beauty of the nature around them. Flora Londinesis features hand-colored copper engravings documenting the flowering plants within a 10-mile radius of London, England. Only 300 of these books were ever produced, on the rare occasion they come up at auction, the individual volumes sell for tens of thousands of dollars. Please note the following:The images are printed using fade-resistant inks, on matte finish canvas texture card.A frame is not included with your order.Your print will be shipped in a flat rigid mailer, in a cellophane envelope to ensure safe arrival at your home.Imperfections including grain, texture, and variation in tones are usual in prints, giving them their unique character and charm.Images shown are digital versions of the illustrations, due to this fact and the variation of screen monitors, it is normal that colors might be slightly different than those on the physical print(s) you receive. Size: 10" H x 8" W x 0.1" D