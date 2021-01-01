'Poppies' by John Singer Sargent - Picture Frame Painting Print on Canvas

Oil painting on canvas Poppies is a beautiful and colorful painting by Sargent, a subject repeated among 19th and 20th Century artists, but painted in a manner to fill a canvas instead of visually standing as a simple still life. This reproduction was made with exceptional use of color, detail, and brush strokes and will bring color and grace to every room. John Singer Sargent was an American painter and best known for his portraits. His works include 900 oil paintings and more than 2,000 watercolors. Your friends and family are sure to admire this beautiful canvas. Frame Color: Dark Champagne Florentine Framed