Poppies 97 by Pol Ledent - Painting Print on Canvas

Poppies 97 is a canvas print of a colorful modern Ledent painting showing poppies. Originally oil on canvas. Pol Ledent was born in 1952 in Belgium. He came to painting in 1989. He started with watercolor but felt rapidly that oil painting would match his way of being. He is a self-taught painter. Nevertheless, he took some drawing lessons in a Belgian academy. After taking part in numerous group exhibitions, some galleries in Belgium proposed to him to exhibit his works. Dinant, Bouillon, Brussels, Paris and Moscow in October 2006. Format: Gallery Wrapped Canvas, Size: 18" H x 22" W x 2" D