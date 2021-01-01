'Poplars at Giverny at Sunrise' by Claude Monet Painting Print on Canvas

A founder of the Impressionism movement in painting, and one of its most prolific artists, Claude Monet is famous for his use of color and light in landscape paintings. A print like this is great option for brightening up bare walls or stuffy studies by bringing Monet's genius to your home. With its soft colors and landscape details, 'Poplars at Giverny at Sunrise' makes an excellent addition to any room looking for a touch of the French countryside, famously immortalized in Monet's work. Printed in the USA on artist-grade canvas, this piece includes mounting hooks. Size: 8" H x 10" W x 2" D