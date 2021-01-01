PopGrip with Swappable Top for Phones and Tablets Gold Foil Confetti

Foli Confetti features metallic glitter confetti encased in resin design to the PopTop button for another design or remove it completely for wireless charging capabilities Offers a secure grip so you can text with one hand, snap better photos, and watch videos hands-free Use with a PopMount 2 and go hands free PopGrips are compatible with PopWallet+, Otter + Pop cases, PopPower Home Wireless Charger, and PopMount 2 Sticks best to smooth hard plastic cases; Sticks to iPhone 11; will not stick to iPhone 11 Pro or iPhone 11 Pro Max without a suitable case