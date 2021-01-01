PopGrip Swappable Grip for Phones Tablets Fiesta Bouquet

PopGrip features a swappable PopTop, switch out your PopTop for another design or remove it completely for wireless charging capabilities Offers a secure grip so you can text with one hand, snap better photos, and watch videos hands-free You spoke, we listened. Improved gel on all products, that even works on glass backed phones Allows for hands-free use with a mount Sticks best to smooth hard plastic cases. Sticks to iPhone 11; will NOT stick to iPhone 11 Pro or iPhone 11Pro Max without a suitable case.