From rocky and maggie's pet products
Pop-Up Pee Pad, 25 pads/box
Advertisement
Sturdy, pre-attached pop-up target on every pad with a one-of-a-kind fire hydrant design 5 layers of protection including leakproof backing Super-absorbent Pad with liquid-locking technology that holds at least 4 cups Built-in attractant with our patented pop-up target makes training your dog easy Patent: US 9,532,546 Optimal height for small & medium size dogs Consistent results, no more marking furniture, & no messy clean-up Ideal for apartment & high rising living career & traveling pet parents pets with incontinence & mobility concerns