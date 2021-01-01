Pop Up Foldable Laundry Sorter White - Room Essentials

This Room Essentials Pop Up Laundry Hamper has 3 compartments to easily sort your laundry. It is made of a breathable mesh and moisture-proof polyester with two heavy-duty carrying straps. It folds for easy storage and portability when not in use. Assembled dimensions are 13.5"x31.75"x23.5" If you’re not satisfied with any Target Owned Brand item, return it within one year with a receipt for an exchange or a refund. Pattern: Solid.