Pop-up Bathroom Sink Drain

Standard Drain Opening:Fits standard US bathroom sink with 1-5/8"to 1-3/4 inch drain hole(40-60mm).please check the size of the sink hole before purchasing.Features:Metal body: Pop-up drain stopper, drain flange, threaded pipe are made from brass, the tailpiece is made from stainless steel. All metal construction for maximum durability.Easy to operate: Spring loaded push button does not require a lift rod. Simply push the drain cap down to close and to seal, push again to open and to drain water. For routine cleaning, you can turn the upper cap counter-clockwise to unscrew and remove.Multiple finish color adds a touch of sophistication to any bathroom.From its durable, long-lasting construction to the contemporary and decor-complementing designApplication Type: Bathroom sink drainDrain Type: Pop-UpFinish (Finish: Matte Black): Matte BlackFinish (Finish: Gold): GoldFinish (Finish: Oil Rubbed Bronze): Oil Rubbed BronzeFinish (Finish: Polished Chrome): Polished ChromeFinish (Finish: Brushed Nickel): Brushed NickelMaterial: BrassDrain Shape: RoundOverflow Included (Overflow: Yes): YesOverflow Included (Overflow: No): NoTrip Lever Included: Metal Gauge: Resistance Type: Rust Resistant;Scratch Resistant;Stain ResistantCompatible with Garbage Disposal: Country of Origin - Additional Details: Made in USASupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseGauge: Closing Type: Pop upDS Metallic: SteelSpefications:Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: cUL Listed: YesCSA Certified: YesUL 1951 Listed: YesIAPMO Certified: YesUPC Certified: YesCALGreen Compliant: Vermont Act 193 Compliant: Energy Policy Act 1992 Compliant: Low Lead Compliant: YesCarbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: Carbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: CarbonRATE Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: CPG Compliant: FISP Certified: GreenSpec: Blauer Engel: EPP Compliant: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: Fair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: EcoLogo Certified: GreenSeal Certified: LCARate Certified: EU Ecolabel: Cradle to Cradle Certified: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: Indoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: GREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Recycled Content: cUPC Certified: YesDimensions:Overall Width - Side to Side: 2.5Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 8.6Overall Depth - Front to Back: 2.5Overall Drain Diameter: 8.6Outlet/Connection Diameter: 2.2Minimum Compatible Drain Opening: 8.2Maximum Compatible Drain Opening: 8.6Overflow Rise Height: 0.4Overall Product Weight: 0.6Assembly:Easy to install, no leaks: All required gaskets, seals, and brass mounting nuts are included. Please make sure the gaskets are in the right position (please refer to product pictures or instructions) to avoid leakage.Warranty:Commercial Warranty: YesProduct Warranty: YesWarranty Length: 1 YearFull or Limited Warranty: LimitedWarranty Details: Finish: Brushed Nickel, Overflow: No