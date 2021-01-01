Pop Pup Countertop Popcorn Machine – Tabletop Popper Makes 1 Gallon – 2.5-Ounce Kettle, Catch Tray Warming Light & Scoop by Great Northern Popcorn, Red (466014MRC)

FRESH POPCORN – The countertop popcorn maker includes a 2.5oz stainless steel kettle that makes about a gallon of movie theater popcorn per cycle and has a handy 10W warming bulb in the top of the machine to keep your delicious snack fresh. COUNTERTOP MODEL – This tabletop popcorn popper is sure to fit on any countertop in your home or business. The 330W machine is great for serving yummy popcorn during family movie night and makes an excellent gift for any occasion. FUN DESIGN – The Pop Pup style popcorn maker has an attractive design aimed to capture the charm of machines from the fair or carnival. The popper comes with measuring cups and 25 popcorn serving bags too! EASY TO USE – Built with stainless steel, polycarbonate sides and door, this machine makes popping popcorn fast and simple. The 2-switch design allows you to use the kettle heater and stirrer independently of the overhead warming light. PRODUCT DETAILS – Materials: Stainless Steel, Plastic & Polycarbonate Door. Dimensions: 9.4” L x 10.6” W x 18.1” H. 110V 330W ETL Listed. Includes: 2.5 Kettle and Dishwasher Safe Serving Tray. Color: Red., Manufacturer: Great Northern Popcorn